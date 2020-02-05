Parana Park pool closed for water quality testing

Hamilton’s Parana Park water feature has been closed while Hamilton City Council awaits detailed water quality test results.

Testing this week showed a heightened level of bacteria in the water and as a precautionary measure the water feature is being drained overnight and will be closed on Waitangi Day.

Maria Barrie, Parks and Recreation Manager, says it appears a combination of high temperatures, increased use, and some unhygienic activity at the facility have created an environment which has increased bacteria in the water.

“The Potter Children’s Garden water feature is filtered and cleaned regularly, but the park is in a natural environment and the water quality can be impacted by consistent higher temperatures as well as animals and ducks entering the water. We also have incidents of children playing in the water with soiled nappies which can create further issues,” Ms Barrie says.

“We know this will be disappointing for the many families who use the park but looking after the health of our park users is naturally our priority. We expect the closure to be for some days while we work through this and identify the best way to manage the pool under this combination of conditions.”





