Waterholes Road In Rolleston - Grass Fire In Rolleston, Expect Delays - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a grass fire on Waterholes Road in Rolleston.

There has been no reports of any injuries.

Police are assisting with traffic management.

The intersection between Main South Road and Waterholes Road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.

