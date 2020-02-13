Tauranga Firearms Incident - Police shoot and kill man

Police are responding to a firearms incident in Tauranga.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle at 7:46pm on Carmichael Road in Tauranga, in relation to the ongoing double-homicide enquiry.

The vehicle failed to stop and a firearm was discharged at Police.

The vehicle fled toward the CBD, and continued to fire shots at Police.

The vehicle then stopped and an occupant continued to discharge the firearm.

Police returned fire and in the exchange the offender was fatally wounded.

The Armed Offenders Squad is in attendance and there is no further risk to the public.

Road closures are in place around the harbour bridge.

