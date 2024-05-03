Further Arrest Following Firearms Incident, Newtown

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

Police have arrested the man alleged to have discharged a firearm near Wellington Hospital on Wednesday.

He was located at an address in Hawera and arrested without incident at about midday today. The 22-year-old will be charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate and will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Searches of three Hawera addresses are underway, and a shotgun believed to have been used has been located.

Enquiries will continue in order to identify and speak with others involved in the incident, including the man that was in the Mitsubishi Colt at the time of the shooting.

We can also confirm a 21-year-old Gisborne man arrested yesterday and charged with possession of an offensive weapon will appear in Wellington District Court on Monday 6 May.

It is alleged he was an associate of the driver of the Ford Ranger, and presented a knife in the first confrontation outside the motel on Riddiford Street.

Police are very happy to have resolved this matter quickly, and we hope that the arrest and firearm seizure today provides reassurance to the public that offenders who behave in such a dangerous manner will be held to account.

Police thank those members of the public who have come forward so far with information, and urge anyone that may have information that has not yet got in touch, to contact us.

