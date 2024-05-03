Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Arrest Following Firearms Incident, Newtown

Friday, 3 May 2024, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

Police have arrested the man alleged to have discharged a firearm near Wellington Hospital on Wednesday.

He was located at an address in Hawera and arrested without incident at about midday today. The 22-year-old will be charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate and will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Searches of three Hawera addresses are underway, and a shotgun believed to have been used has been located.

Enquiries will continue in order to identify and speak with others involved in the incident, including the man that was in the Mitsubishi Colt at the time of the shooting.

We can also confirm a 21-year-old Gisborne man arrested yesterday and charged with possession of an offensive weapon will appear in Wellington District Court on Monday 6 May.

It is alleged he was an associate of the driver of the Ford Ranger, and presented a knife in the first confrontation outside the motel on Riddiford Street.

Police are very happy to have resolved this matter quickly, and we hope that the arrest and firearm seizure today provides reassurance to the public that offenders who behave in such a dangerous manner will be held to account.

Police thank those members of the public who have come forward so far with information, and urge anyone that may have information that has not yet got in touch, to contact us.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 