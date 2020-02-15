Body Of Missing Tramper Located

Feb 14

Please attribute to Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, Officer in Charge, West Coast Search and Rescue:

Searchers located missing hiker Stephanie Simpson's body this afternoon.

The discovery was made about 1.40pm in the Pyke Creek area.

Earlier, searchers had found items in the area thought to belong to Stephanie, including a pack and a pair of boots.

Police extend their condolences to Stephanie's family at this tragic time.

The family are understandably grieving and they have asked media to respect their request for privacy during this difficult time.

Police would also like to thank everyone involved in the search since it began on Monday for their considerable efforts to locate Stephanie.

The search was extremely challenging at times, especially in consideration of the terrain, and the work of all involved is to be commended.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

