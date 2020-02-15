Charges Made In Relation To Tauranga Double Homicide
Saturday, 15 February 2020, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man arrested yesterday
February 14 in Christchurch has been charged with the
murders of two men at a Tauranga property on Tuesday 11
February.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch
District Court today February
15.
