Police Investigate Incident At Bristol Barbers, Wainoni, Christchurch

Detective Sergeant Gavin Jeffs:

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident at the Bristol Barbers on Wainoni Road, Christchurch.

At about 10pm on Sunday 23 February, a stolen vehicle was driven through the front of the store and set alight.

Two men were witnessed leaving on foot from the shop shortly after.

Both were described as being of average height and build, wearing dark hoodies and balaclavas.

Both the barber shop and the vehicle were extensively damaged.

Police are working to establish any links with a previous incident at the barber shop on Friday 14 February 2020.

The motive for both the incidents and whether there is any links to gang associations are undetermined with the investigations still in the early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 quoting file number 200224/9498.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

