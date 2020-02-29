Cultural Masterplan For Queenstown Lakes Unveiled

Established in 2019 to help support and encourage the growth of arts and culture in the Queenstown Lakes District, the Three Lakes Cultural Trust is chaired by Queenstown businessman Bill Moran with SirEionEdgarand Lady Jan Edgar as co-patrons. The Trust commissioned globalconsultancyfirm AEA Consulting to produce the district’s first independent Cultural Masterplan, which was presented at a prestigious event held at the Queenstown Contemporary Gallery this evening. Three Lakes Cultural Trust chair Bill Moran says the launch event was a tremendous success and the draft Cultural Masterplan was well received. “As a trust, we are delighted to introduce ourselves and present the Cultural Masterplan to residents of the Queenstown Lakes District today,” he says. “This Masterplan is an asset to our region and will serve as a benchmarking tool for the progression of arts and culture in the Queenstown Lakes, enabling us and other local organisations to collectively support and strengthen creativity in our communities.” As well as revealing the region’s first-ever independent plan for arts and cultural provision, the event showcased some of the Queenstown Lakes’ diverse talent with performances by pianist Mark Wilson, Maori storyteller Darren Rewi, local singers and dancers, a short theatre piece and an aerial skills performer from Flame Entertainment. Numerous visual arts were also on display, from extraordinary works by Marc Blake and other local artists to a light show from the creators of LUMA. Mayor Jim Boult also spoke at the event, which was attended by about 300 people. “While this function is a launch, it is actually the result of a few years of hard work by some very dedicated and capable individuals who have been working to address a glaring omission in the fabric of our district,” Mayor Boult says. “The development of a Cultural Masterplan will be a legacy project which will enhance the district for generations. Our district is known as the “Adventure Capital” of the world. For a variety of reasons, however, the arts have always struggled to find their rightful place in the spotlight,” he adds. The Three Lakes Cultural trust is seeking feedback on the Cultural Masterplan from individuals and groups via three Community Voice meetings in Glenorchy, Queenstown and Wanaka next month. Members of the community are also invited to submit their feedback by email. “Instigating change is a collaborative process and we want to ensure we accurately represent the needs of the communities of the Queenstown Lakes through this Cultural Masterplan,” Moran adds. “Arts and culture are integral in a well-rounded and economically diverse society and this comprehensive plan is an exciting first step in the creation of a dynamic, sustainable and world-class cultural life.” TheThree Lakes Cultural Trust is philanthropically funded andsome generous local residents have sponsored theCultural Masterplan.Moving forward, the planwill provide a framework for the Trust, includinga context for its fundraising activities as well as distributionof resources and funds.