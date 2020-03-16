Hororata Primary School 150th Jubilee Postponed

Hororata Primary School 150th Jubilee Postponed due to COVID-19

The Hororata Primary School 150th Jubilee celebrations, planned for this weekend, 20—22nd March 2020, have been postponed due to the developing situation with COVID-19. Hororata Primary opened in 1870 and is one of the few schools in Canterbury who is due to celebrate their 150th milestone.

“We still hope to hold the Jubilee within 2020, the schools 150th year, however, we are unable to set an actual date due to the evolving nature of this virus,” said the committee Chair Rod Oliver.

“With 100’s of people registered to attend the celebrations from all over New Zealand and internationally we feel this a necessary precaution.

We meet Sunday afternoon and the decision to postpone was unanimous. The committee has been working towards this event for the past two years and while it is disappointing it is the right decision for our community.

We felt postponing the event was necessary to protect our community and to play our part in the national response to minimise the effect of this virus. At the rate, this situation is escalating the committee felt we needed to make this decision now rather than wait for further directives from the Government. By making the announcement now we hope this gives people time to change their travel arrangements.

We are a strong, caring community and I am sure everyone will support the committee with this difficult decision.”

