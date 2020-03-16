Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Vote On Investing In Infrastructure And Resilience

Monday, 16 March 2020, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Resilience and transport are key focuses of Wellington City Council’s draft 2020/21 Annual Plan consultation document which will be debated by the Mayor and Councillors this Thursday 19 March.

“This year’s draft plan seeks to address some of the big issues facing our city, while still providing core services and maintaining Wellington to ensure it remains a capital city fit for the future,” Mayor Andy Foster says.

The total proposed rates increase is 9.2 percent after growth in the ratepayer base. There is also an option for a 7.9 percent increase, but that would not address the additional infrastructure and planning that is required. The 2018/28 Long-term Plan signalled a rise of 7.1 percent.

The proposed rates increase is made up of 5.2 percent for day-to-day services, 0.9 percent for the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport project and 3.1 percent for resilience related projects, which includes water infrastructure, Te Ngākau Civic Precinct, and advancing the work on the Central Library.

Mayor Foster says the Council needs to focus on addressing infrastructure issues. ”It’s clear through recent events with our water network, through our traffic congestion, and through our earthquake-damaged buildings that we need to take action now.

“It’s especially important that part of the rates rise this year will enable us to better investigate our pipe network, including detecting leaks, assessing the pipe conditions, and checking private connections.

“Te Ngākau Civic Precinct is the heart of the city. We need to plan well for its future and not delay the work that needs to be done to bring back the civic heart of our city.

“Usually we are able to deliver our day-to-day services with a 3 to 5 percent rates rise that takes into account depreciation and inflation,” Mayor Foster says.

“However this year, a revaluation of our core infrastructure has seen them increase in value, which has resulted in an increase in the depreciation costs that need to be funded from rates. It allows us to replace our assets in years to come. That is why the proposed increase in core services is 5.2 percent.

“We’ve done our best to minimise the rates rise by also setting an organisational savings target of $3.2 million, which will see the Council reduce its spending, and also change some fees and charges, such as building consent fees, to increase the Council’s revenue. We’re also proposing carrying more risk ourselves to reduce insurance costs, which can be significant.

“We’re also very conscious that COVID-19 will have an adverse economic impact on many businesses and households. Therefore I have asked the Chief Executive to explore all practical options for how the rates impact could be mitigated further and to report back with options in June, when we are scheduled to finalise the Annual Plan and strike the rates.”

The draft budget options and consultation document will be considered by Councillors at the Annual Plan and Long-term Plan Committee this Thursday 19 March.

The final recommendations, including the decision on the proposed rates increase, will be adopted by the full Council on 2 April.

The public will be able to have their say from 3 April to 10 May.

The final Annual Plan will be adopted on Wednesday 24 June.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 