Witness Sought In Relation Napier Stabbing Located
Thursday, 26 March 2020, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawkes Bay Police have located the blue vehicle they were
looking to locate in relation to a stabbing outside the Te
Awa dairy in Napier on Saturday morning.
The owner has
been spoken with.
Police thank the public for their
assistance.
