Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

East Coast Communities Urging Visitors And Whanau To Stay Put!

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: Tairawhiti East Coast

The message is staunch from local frontline checkpoint volunteers - “stay put, noho ki te kainga!”

In response to government covid-19 Alerts local community leaders in the rural areas of Tairawhiti East Coast have implemented Tairawhiti Covid-19 Community Safety Checkpoints - local volunteers working to reduce the risk of infection spread to our large population of vulnerable whanau.

The response was raised from local’s concern about our high population of kaumatua (elderly) and tamariki (Children), the lack of doctors and accessibility to health services in our region. Checkpoints have been discussed with local police, fire services, Ngati Porou Hauora, Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou Board members and Gisborne District Council. Strict safety protocols are adhered to by volunteers to ensure their personal safety.

Wharekahika/Hicks Bay co-ordinator Tina Ngata says we are learning from whanau overseas where if they had treated the situation urgently, proactive rather than reactive the spread and death rates wouldn’t have been as dire as we are seeing. History of pandemics and disease spread have dramatically affected our communities in the past and we don’t look to see a repeat.

Te Araroa co-ordinator Deina WiRepa says these checkpoints are informative not authorative. Sharing the latest information, providing context to people, so that they support our efforts of keeping our whanau safe which is our priority. While our volunteers put themselves at risk, these checkpoints are proving their worth to educate and urge people the risk they place on themselves and others by their actions.

Volunteers are finding visitors are still travelling freely even with the constant messaging of the governments Covid-19 Level 4 Alert. Most are free independent travellers, so may not be accessing media channels. Some challenge the legalities of these checkpoints. Some whanau are casual in their response visiting other whanau or going for a drive due to boredom.

Ruatorea co-ordinator Tui Warmenhoven says now with the first case in Tairawhiti reported it’s even more important to remain vigilant – there are too many whanau travelling back and fourth to the shops, please coordinate one shopper to get what you need for your ‘whanau bubble’. There is a concern that whanau are returning home from major cities to isolate but the message is stay where you are to reduce pressure on local services and supplies to local shops.

Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou Board member Ani Pahuru – Huriwai says ideally we would like our checkpoint volunteers at home safe with their whanau, but it seems some groups are not heeding the serious nature of this deadly virus. Unfortunate that we need such measures to be in place to actively deter people. The East Coast rural communities are clear “stay put, stay safe, be kind”.

To keep informed with the ‘Tairawhiti Covid-19 Community Safety Checkpoint’ like their page on Facebook.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tairawhiti East Coast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Buying Ventilators, And Expanding The Testing For Covid-19

Before getting into recent developments….. who knew that Covid-19 was so powerful it could make NZ parliamentarians act like adults, and make them pose intelligent questions to officials and Cabinet Ministers about issues of public interest? Wowzah. Yet that’s what happened yesterday during the first session of the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) which allows the Opposition (and a few backbench MPs) to critically scrutinise the government’s response to Covid-19. If normality ever returns, could we make Parliament be more like this, and less like the usual Question Time circus in the House..?More>>

 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 