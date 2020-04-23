Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay Home This Anzac Weekend

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 9:48 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Marlborough Harbourmaster is urging people to stay home, and not to head out on the boat or visit the bach this Anzac weekend.

Harbourmaster Luke Grogan says people need to think of the wider community and appreciate that we are still in a Level 4 COVID-19 crisis response.

“People need to stay at their main residence for the full duration of Level 4, where they are close to family, a supermarket, health and essential services.”

The Government has made it clear that people should not engage in activities where they might need rescuing.

Maritime New Zealand Director, Keith Manch said people who are still taking to the water to go recreational boating, swimming, fishing, surfing, kayaking or doing other non-essential activities, are being irresponsible and putting lives at risk.

Mr Grogan said those who do flout the rules might need rescue services, which takes up scarce resources and creates opportunities for viral transmission. “Just getting supplies and fuel for a trip creates opportunities for mixing with other people – so don’t do it.”

“We have patrol boats on the water and we are working closely with the Coastguard and Police to ensure that everyone obeys the rules and this will continue, including over the Anzac weekend.”

“Generally the Marlborough Sounds community has been fully supportive of the lockdown,” Mr Grogan said.

“Almost everyone seems to be putting the community interest ahead of their own, however, exceptions continue. The Harbours Team is grateful for the numerous calls received from concerned residents about people acting against the lockdown advice. Information from members of the public has helped us and the Police to target areas of concern across the Marlborough Sounds.”

