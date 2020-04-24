Council Fund Opens For Those Providing COVID-19 Support

Hastings District Council has set up a one-off rapid response fund to allocate grants to groups and organisations that are supporting the Hastings community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the COVID-19 response council has been actively working with its partner agencies and volunteer groups to ensure our whānau pounamu of the Hastings district are being supported.

Continuing this focus on community wellbeing, the $100,000 fund, approved by Hastings District Council this week, is to support social services, community groups and organisations as they continue to respond to those in need.



Council group manager community wellbeing and services Alison Banks says the grant recognises that while everyone is sustaining their support during this response phase, community organisations and others still need to be going strong during the recovery phase of COVID-19.

“This one-off grant will eliminate the risk that organisations will use their own cash reserves in the response phase of the pandemic and then not be available to support the recovery phase.

“Some organisations have already received financial support from Central Government, however this grant is to support those organisations and community groups who are not eligible for Central Government funding,” she says.

Applications are made online at https://hdc.smartygrants.com.au/RRG and will be reviewed and then presented to a council sub-committee each week for assessment and to decide allocation.

The sub-committee will be chaired by councillor Malcolm Dixon and comprise fellow councillors Bayden Barber, Geraldine Travers, Eileen Lawson, as well as Heretaunga Takoto Noa Māori standing committee representative Tania Eden, and Hastings District Council staff.

Eligible organisations will need to be: well known to council and already receive its community grants scheme funding, or have received council support in the past, or if not previously supported be externally acknowledged for the work they do to support the community.

These weekly meetings will start on Tuesday, May 5 and will continue until the fund is all allocated.

While the council will not exceed its contribution to the fund of $100,000 at this point it welcomes any contribution from its trusted partners, who may wish to add support.

© Scoop Media

