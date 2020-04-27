Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Prepares To Move To COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Monday, 27 April 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Council is preparing to move to Alert Level 3 at midnight but for the most part essential services will continue to be delivered remotely.

Mayor K Gurunathan says at that alert level 3 significant restrictions remain in place and we need to be even more vigilant as more businesses open up and people’s movements within our district start to increase.

“This is not the time to be complacent and we cannot afford to lose sight of the gains we’ve made so far in our fight against COVID-19.

“As a Council we are taking proactive steps to make sure we continue to operate safely in our bubbles within alert level 3 guidelines.

“The majority of Council staff will continue to work remotely to deliver your Council services but you will see a few more Council contractors out and about carrying out essential works where it is safe to do so.

“Our aquatic facilities, libraries, customer service centres, community venues, playgrounds, skateparks and public toilets will remain closed to help prevent the spread of the virus,” says the Mayor.

The Mayor said Councillors will continue to meet remotely and Thursday’s Council meeting will be live streamed.

“As a Council, we are committed to making sure we are well placed to support the Kāpiti Coast community and economy to get back on its feet while, at the same time, making sure that we can continue to do our job and deliver essential services in a sustainable way.

“This a dynamic situation and the best way to stay up-to-date with Council services and activity is to visit the Council’s website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz, follow the Council’s Facebook page or Instagram page or sign up to receive the Council’s weekly e-newsletter Everything Kāpiti and Antenno alerts.”



Summary of services in Alert 3

Council officesOffices are closed and Council teams will continue to work remotely.
Otaihanga and Ōtaki transfer stations/recycle drop off stations

Open to the public for rubbish drop off only, with additional operating procedures in place. Ōtaki will also be accepting green waste.

There will be no recycling available at transfer stations until further notice.

Please note we are expecting high demand at both stations so please expect delays. If you don’t need to drop of waste urgently, please considering delaying your trip. If it doesn’t smell, hold onto it for another week.

Consider waiting a week to do non-urgent drop offs to avoid queues.

Rubbish collectionsContinue as normal with commercial collectors. 
Kerbside recycling collections

Collection companies are resuming recycling collections, including glass crates and recycling bins, but these products will be going to landfill. This is because the processing facility that the recycling goes to is closed under Alert Level 3.

If it is safe and hygienic for you to do so, you can also continue to clean and stockpile on your property until it can be recycled.

Greenwaste collections

Collectors will resume green waste collections at the kerbside.

Ōtaki and Otaihanga transfer stations open to the public with additional safe operating procedures in place.

Waikanae green waste and recycling centre is closed.

Composting New Zealand at OtaihangaOpen to the public. Please use Composting New Zealand in Otaihanga or Ōtaki Transfer Station for green waste drop-off.
Waikanae green waste and recycling centreClosed to the public.
Sewer/water/stormwater maintenance

Emergency repairs and maintenance will continue as required.

Some limited planned maintenance resumes.

Limited water meter reading cycle resumes.

Reserves and playgrounds

Playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks and tennis courts are closed.

Floodlights at Maclean Park and Waikanae skate parks have been turned off until further notice.

High priority mowing and maintenance can be undertaken.

Drinking fountainsTurned off until further notice.
Designated responsible camping sitesAvailable for use for fully self-contained vehicles only. Self-contained vehicles have a toilet, water and waste facilities and will display a sticker confirming they meet the Self-Containment Standard NZS 5465:2001. Public toilets remained closed
Public toiletsClosed.
Cemeteries

Will continue to provide burial services.

Gates are locked to public vehicle access and opened only for funerals.

Roads and coastal infrastructure

Emergency repairs and maintenance will continue as required.

Planning and higher priority work to be undertaken.

Water and wastewater treatment plants

Essential Services

All fully operational.

Non-essential multi personnel works deferred

Council laboratoryEssential and unusual event water and wastewater treatment plant sampling.
Resource and building consents

Processing continues. Virtual hearings for resource consents may take place.

Normal timeframes apply, with the exception of those applications, which have been extended under section 37 of the Resource Management Act 1991.

Building and subdivision site inspections are permitted, provided COVID19 risk management practices are applied. Call to make an appointment first.

Guidance on practices for construction site visits is available at https://www.chasnz.org/covid19

Contact centreAvailable 24/7 via 0800 486 486 or kapiti.council@kapiticoast.govt.nz.
Animal controlAvailable to respond to requests from the community.
Dog parksDog parks are closed. Dogs must be keep on a leashes, even in normally off-leash zones.
Noise controlExcessive noise complaints will be investigated. Call our 24/7 Contact Centre on 04 296 4700.
If the noise is from a gathering of people, report the breach to Police www.police.govt.nz/105support
Council facilities (service centres, libraries, aquatic centres, community centre, halls and venues)

All Council venues closed.

Virtual library services are available.

*This list is subject to change.

