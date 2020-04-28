Police Acknowledges IPCA Report

Police acknowledges the findings of an IPCA report released today that found an officer had used excessive force during an arrest that followed a fleeing driver incident.

The report found that the officer, referred to as Officer B, lunged at an alleged offender, and unjustifiably assaulted and pointed a pistol at a second alleged offender.

A colleague, Officer A, raised a complaint about Officer B’s actions, alongside a number of other witnesses.

Police advised the IPCA and stood Officer B down from duty.

Officer B was charged with assault and assault with a weapon and was acquitted at trial.

“Police hold our staff to very high standards and this arrest did not live up to them.

The IPCA’s findings indicate this officer did not uphold our values," says Acting Assistant Commissioner: Districts, Bruce Bird.

“I want to commend the officer who spoke up against behaviour he believed was inappropriate.

“I also want to reassure the public that any allegations involving inappropriate conduct of a Police officer will be thoroughly investigated and appropriately dealt with.”

An employment process in relation to this incident is ongoing and the officer remains stood down from duties.

