Final Call For Annual Plan Feedback

With just five days to go before submissions close on this year’s 2020-21 Annual Plan Update, Council is encouraging Marlburians to have their say.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says no one could have anticipated the disruption to our community that COVID-19 has already caused. “Council has recognised the impacts and as a result we are proposing that this year’s rates increase will be less than 2.2%, the local government cost index (inflation) estimate.”

“As a direct result of COVID-19 Council is also setting aside $1.2 million to ensure community organisations and community facilities such as Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 can remain viable. The funds will come from the Emergency Events Reserve and have no impact on rates.”

Aside from expenditure on roads, sewerage, water treatment and water supply, Council has earmarked funds for a number of capital expenditure projects including for the new District Library and Art Gallery, new sports facilities at A&P Park and Lansdowne Park, along with waste disposal and flood protection initiatives.

The Annual Plan Update also includes information on proposed changes to development contributions for stormwater in Blenheim. Submissions on the 2020-21 Annual Plan Update close at 5.00 pm on Monday 4 May.

“Council will consider submissions and make its final decisions in June. It’s important to have your say, especially at this extraordinary time in our history,” Mayor Leggett said.

A decision on whether Annual Plan hearings can be held will be made as soon as possible. In the meantime the option of holding hearings remotely through audio-visual is being explored.

Have your say at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

© Scoop Media

