Appeal For Information Following Nelson Burglary
Monday, 4 May 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from the public following
a burglary at Super Liquor on Muritai Street in Tahunanui,
Nelson around 4am Sunday, 3 May.
The offenders
appeared to have driven a stolen white Mitsubishi L300 van,
registration BWY237, to the address and broken the front
door of the premises to gain entry.
They took alcohol
before leaving in the stolen vehicle, which was recovered
this morning in Stoke, Nelson.
Enquiries are ongoing
to locate the offenders and Police would like to speak to
anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the
time.
Police would also like to hear from anyone who
witnessed anything suspicious in Stoke on Saturday night at
around 10:30pm, when the vehicle is believed to have been
stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call
Police on 105 and quote file number 200503/3269, or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
