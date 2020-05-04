Appeal For Information Following Nelson Burglary

Police are seeking information from the public following a burglary at Super Liquor on Muritai Street in Tahunanui, Nelson around 4am Sunday, 3 May.

The offenders appeared to have driven a stolen white Mitsubishi L300 van, registration BWY237, to the address and broken the front door of the premises to gain entry.

They took alcohol before leaving in the stolen vehicle, which was recovered this morning in Stoke, Nelson.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Stoke on Saturday night at around 10:30pm, when the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 200503/3269, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

