Serious Crash, Ngongotaha - Bay Of Plenty
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Operiana Street, Ngongotaha, involving a car and a pedestrian.
Police were called about 2.45pm.
The pedestrian is reported to have been seriously injured.
While the driver of the vehicle initially left the scene, they have since been located and are speaking with Police.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.
Traffic management is in place and motorists should avoid the area.