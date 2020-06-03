Kāpiti Start-up Programme To Bring Business Ideas To Life

Budding Kāpiti businesses and entrepreneurs can now register for a free start up programme aimed at bringing great business ideas to life.

The Pop-Up Business School, which is a comprehensive 10-day course consisting of online and in-person workshops, covers everything from starting a business to online sales to networking.

“This course is a great programme for an emerging business owner or anyone interested in knowing what is involved in starting a business. It will help them to build the confidence and core skills to tap into their personal potential and get out there,” says Business and Jobs portfolio holder Councillor Angela Buswell.

“It’s not just new businesses that can benefit, however. As Kāpiti begins to recover from our work to eliminate COVID-19, we know that our business community is having to adapt and pivot to a new normal. If you’re a small business facing change and have some ideas on how you might do that, this course can help you also.”

Now in its third year in Kāpiti, the programme is delivered by Pop-Up Business School Aotearoa with support from Kāpiti Coast District Council, WellingtonNZ and the Ministry of Social Development.

“We’ve seen some exciting new businesses popping up across Kāpiti after going through the programme with 60% of participants in 2019 having either started, or in the process of starting a business,” says Ms Buswell.

Spots are limited to 75 participants so register now at PopUp Business School Aotearoa website.

Local businesses are also encouraged to enter the annual Electra Business and Innovation Awards and Wellington Gold Awards.

The Electra Business and Innovation Awards celebrate innovation and best business practice across all industries and sectors in Kāpiti and Horowhenua, and this year include a COVID-19 Innovation award.

“I’m incredibly proud of how our business community has managed the opportunities and challenges of the last few months and while it’s a difficult time for many, it’s important to take time to celebrate our successes and steps taken to ensure that we can continue to operate in this new environment,” says Ms Buswell.

“Both events are well established and respected, and notable Kāpiti businesses such as Omeo Technology and NZ Proud have overcome regional competition in previous years to be recognised for their outstanding work. I’m excited to see the entries Kāpiti puts forward for both events this year.”

Enter online for the Electra Business and Innovation Awards at www.bkh.org.nz/ before 5 July and the Gold Awards at www.goldawards.co.nz/ by 2 July.

Register for the Kapiti Pop-Up Business School at www.popupbusinessschool.nz/kapiti-coast-jun-2020.html.

