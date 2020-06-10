Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Warning To Parents Following Seizure Of Cannabis Oil Infused Edibles

Wednesday, 10 June 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Statement to be attributed to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, Waikato District Manager, Criminal Investigations:

Lollies, chocolates and baked goods infused with the Class B controlled drug cannabis oil were seized during a search warrant in Hamilton last week.

The seizure came at the termination of Operation Casper - a Waikato police investigation into the production and distribution of cannabis edibles sold online.

Our investigation identified that these products were being marketed and sold online via Instagram and Facebook and through a website using the alias 'Dolly's Edibles'.

The search warrant on Friday 5 June discovered the production of a large quantity of cannabis infused butter and a significant quantity of cannabis infused products including gummy and jelly lollies, moulded chocolates, muffins, cookies and brownies.

The method of selling via social media platforms allows people of all ages, including children and young people, to easily purchase and obtain these products.

Many of these baked goods and gummy or jelly lollies have the appearance of normal baked products and confectionery.

It's important for our communities to recognise the forms these products can take and how they are distributed to help us lessen the risk of children consuming them.

It's equally important for parents and caregivers to be aware that young people are able to purchase these products via a range of social media platforms.

The psychoactive effects from eating cannabis products will be widely variable depending on the individual.

There is the potential for people, whether they are familiar with cannabis or not, to eat too much, with extreme results.

This would be extremely frightening to a person eating these products unknowingly.

While education is a priority for us, we also remind people that cannabis oil is a Class B controlled illicit drug and it is an offence to purchase or attempt to purchase these products.

A 27-year-old woman appeared in the Hamilton District court yesterday (9/6) charged with a number of drug offences relating to the production, supply and distribution of these products.

She was remanded to reappear on 24 June 2020.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale or distribution of similar products is encouraged to contact Police via 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

