Northland Police Arrest Wanted Offender

Northland Police have this morning arrested a 19-year-old man who was wanted to arrest following a firearms incident in Moerewa last Saturday.

The man was located at an address in Kawakawa early this morning and was arrested with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Inspector Riki Whiu, Far North Area Commander, says the arrest was the direct result of information received from the public.

“We want to extend our thanks to our Moerewa and Kawakawa communities for assisting Police, providing us with information and tolerating our increased armed presence.

“I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past week to hold this offender to account.

“We hope this morning’s arrest will provide some reassurance to these communities who I know do not stand for behaviour which continues to put them at risk and harm.”

The man will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court today where he will face a number of charges relating to multiple alleged incidents over the past month.

The charges include:

- Burglary

- Wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm

- Threatening to Kill

- Commission of a crime with a Firearm

- Assault with a weapon

- Injuring with Intent

- Unlawful Possession of Firearms

- Escaping Police Custody

- Failing to Stop for Police

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to make further comment.

