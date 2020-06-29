Police Search For William Tuitupou
Monday, 29 June 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for sightings of
William Tuitupou, who is wanted by Police.
The
48-year-old man escaped custody at the Auckland District
Court at about 11.30am today, after having posed as another
prisoner who was being bailed from the court.
Tuitupou
had previously been remanded in custody and was taken to
court to appear in relation to numerous charges this
morning.
Police are currently making a number of
enquiries to locate him, including conducting door knocks
and reviewing CCTV footage.
Tuitupou is described as
180cm tall, of medium to solid build, with short black
hair.
He was wearing a white top with black and white
stripped sleeves, with pink shorts and green sneakers at the
time.
He is a patched gang member and is considered
dangerous and should not be approached by the
public.
Anyone who sees Tuitupou or has information
about his whereabouts is urged to call 111 or Crimestoppers
0800 555 111.
Police and the Courts are urgently
reviewing the circumstances surrounding this incident in
order to identify how this was able to
occur.
