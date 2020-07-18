Northland Police Advise Motorists Avoid Travel

Heavy rain is currently affecting the Northland region and Police ask that all motorists avoid travelling this evening, unless absolutely necessary.

Several flood affected roads have not been assessed at this stage.

There are and will be road closures throughout most of the region.

Currently road closures are in place on State Highway 1 in Moerewa, at the base of Turntable Hill, and at Puketona Junction at SH10 and SH11.

The Far North is not accessible due to flooding.

Please check the NZTA website and with local council for further road closure information.

Two welfare centres have been activated at Kamo Scout Dean at 3 Mile Bush Road, Tikipunga and the Onerahi Community Hall at 130 Onerahi Road, Whangarei.

