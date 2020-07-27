Police Investigate Suspicious Fire In Mataura

Police are investigating a suspicious fire on Main Street, Mataura on Sunday 26 July.

The fire was located burning among macrocarpa trees in the rear section of a residential property at around 3am.

The fire was well involved and had destroyed a garden shed on the property.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fire - particularly near the railway tracks between Albion Street and Ely Street, between 2.45am and 3.30am.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 200726/3750.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

