Police Investigate Suspicious Fire In Mataura
Monday, 27 July 2020, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating a suspicious fire on Main
Street, Mataura on Sunday 26 July.
The fire was
located burning among macrocarpa trees in the rear section
of a residential property at around 3am.
The fire was
well involved and had destroyed a garden shed on the
property.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of
the fire - particularly near the railway tracks between
Albion Street and Ely Street, between 2.45am and
3.30am.
If you can help, please get in touch via 105
and quote file number 200726/3750.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Once the government’s wage subsidies run out and the Covid job losses really kick in, there could – conceivably – be a role for the armed forces in soaking up some of the unemployed, especially among Māori. Here, and in other countries, the armed forces and Police have long been a magnet for jobseekers during economic hard times. “The NZ Army is the NZ’s largest single employer of Māori,” Victoria University academic Dr Maria Bargh wrote (p5) in her 2016 book A Hidden Economy, “with approximately 22% of all personnel being Māori.” Other figures currently put that figure closer to 16% but, either way, it is significant... More>>