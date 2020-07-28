Northland Police Seek Sightings Of Missing Man

Northland Police are appealing to Whangarei residents for any sightings of Bruce Heap, 63, who was reported missing earlier today.

He was last known to be at an address in Pipiwai Road in Purua this morning.

He could have walked some distance and may no longer be in the Purua area.

Police have concerns for his wellbeing and want to hear from anyone who has seen Bruce.

Bruce is believed to be wearing a grey jumper, black track pants and black nike shoes.

He is approximately 165cms tall and is described as small-to-medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whangarei Police on 105 – quote event number P043080379.

