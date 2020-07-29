Plimmerton Event

It’ll be a fun family day out in Plimmerton on August 16 for the Plimmerton Kindergarten Late Winter Dip.

This much-anticipated community event is held later this year due to covid-19, which adds to the fun (and challenge). Every year for the last twenty four years, dippers have flocked to Plimmerton to take the freezing plunge into Karehana Bay wearing costumes (or not). Whether you are dipping or cheering along from the side, you can enjoy hot coffee, sausage sizzle, bacon butties and fresh cakes before or after your dip, and be in to win some fab spot prizes. For the younger dippers, there’s a beach dig.

The Late Winter Dip will be held from 11am-1pm on Sunday August 16 at Karehana Bay. Kai starts at 11am and the dip is at 12pm.

Plimmerton Kindergarten is a small, seaside kindergarten in Plimmerton Village. Proudly sponsored by Harcourts, Convex Legal and Tuohy Homes, the Mid Winter Dip generates a lot of community interest. Money raised will go towards a shade sail for the kindergarten after the loss of their beloved macrocarpa tree this year.

