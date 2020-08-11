Police Investigating Porirua Assaults Seek Public Assistance
Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Peter
Middlemiss:
Police investigating assaults in the
Mungavin Ave area in Porirua are seeking any information
from the public which may assist.
Between around
7:50am and 8:20am today [August 11], two female teenagers
were assaulted in two separate incidents, near the bottom
end of Mungavin Ave in Ranui.
Police believe the two
incidents are related, and are seeking anyone who may have
witnessed what happened to get in touch.
The offender
in this morning’s incidents is described as being a male
between 18-30 years old, 170-176cm tall, having brown skin,
short black hair, and was wearing long baggy shorts, and a
dark long-sleeved jersey.
Anyone who may have
information that could help is asked to please get in touch
with Kapiti-Mana Police on
105.
