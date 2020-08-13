New Bus Shelter Art And Smart Bins Around Tairāwhiti

Vibrant bus shelter art and smart bins are being rolled out across Tairāwhiti, designed to prevent littering and inspire bus users to keep Gisborne beautiful.

The bus shelter art was designed by local artist Wayne Crosby, who took inspiration from Gisborne’s beach lifestyle and landmarks.

“In the past our bus shelters were targeted by vandals and often left with litter which is disappointing for the many people who use them,” says network technician Lauriel Chase.

“We want the community to look after our facilities, so the artwork was commissioned to beautify the area as well as sharing a key message: pick up your rubbish.”

The new artwork has been installed at bus stops in Kaiti, Elgin and the CBD.

They will soon be complemented by Bigbelly smart bins in the same design. The bins use solar energy to compact waste and are equipped with sensors that report fullness levels and collection activity. The enclosed design also ensures total waste containment.

Council received Government funding from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund for the bins. Two double waste and recycling units will be installed at Tītīrangi Playground and Hamanatua Stream carpark and six single waste units will be installed at Rere Falls, Rere Rockslide, Tokomaru Bay, Te Araroa, Ruatoria and Hicks Bay.

Waste minimisation facilitator Darnelle Timbs says contractors aim to install the bins next month.

“This has been a great opportunity to collaborate across two Council projects to promote waste minimisation. We look forward to seeing these bins around the region and making it easier for the community to keep Tairāwhiti beautiful.”

© Scoop Media

