UPDATE: Fire, Abel Smith Street
Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ investigators at the
site of the fire on Abel Smith Street, Wellington have
determined the building is currently too unsafe to
enter.
As such, the building will need to be
demolished before any further investigation can take
place.
Police will be in touch with the building's
owners to discuss next steps.
Inquiries are ongoing to
determine the circumstances of the fire, including whether
there may have been anyone in the
building.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more