Further Arrest In Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Police investigating alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School have made an additional arrest today.

A 60-year-old man has been charged in relation to sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecency and indecent assault.

Police have also continued to receive dozens of calls following our initial appeal yesterday afternoon.

Over the past 24 hours, the Operation Beverly team has received more than 50 calls and emails from members of the public.

Police are now assessing this information and will be making follow up enquiries on any relevant matters.

Police recognise that it can be difficult for victims to come forward.

We respect the courage of those who have contacted us.

We continue to encourage anyone who may have information that can assist our investigation to come forward.

People can contact the Operation Beverly team directly on (09) 302 6624 or email Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz

