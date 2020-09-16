Police Seeking The Whereabouts Of Daryl Hemopo

Inspector Dave Glossop, Area Commander for Counties Manukau South:

Police has a number of warrants to arrest 27-year-old Daryl Hemopo who failed to return to Mt Eden Corrections Facility after being granted compassionate bail by the Court to attend a relative's tangihanga.

Police were notified yesterday afternoon after Hemopo failed to return to prison as directed by the Court and we have been making enquiries since to locate him.

He has a number of active warrants for serious charges including aggravated robbery, indecently assaults female over 16 and assaults Police.

If you see Hemopo or know where he is then please call 111 immediately.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He is described as being 161cm and of thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Olivia Gregory on 105.

You can also send us a private message on the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

