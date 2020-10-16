Name Release – Unexplained Death, Naenae

Police can confirm the identity of the man who died at a property on Burke Grove, Lower Hutt on 12 October.

He was 25-year-old Peti Asiata.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

Enquiries are ongoing into this matter, while the death is being treated as unexplained it is no longer being treated as a homicide.

We acknowledge that this was distressing for the community, Police would like to thank the public for their assistance during this investigation.

Police continue to ask that if anyone has any information which may be of assistance, please call 105 quoting P044012346.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

