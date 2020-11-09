Roscommon Road, Manurewa - Counties Manukau

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Roscommon Road, Manurewa.

Emergency services were alerted to the car vs motorcycle crash at around 5:40pm.

The motorcyclist is said to be status 1 and is being transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

© Scoop Media

