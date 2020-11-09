Roscommon Road, Manurewa - Counties Manukau
Monday, 9 November 2020, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Roscommon
Road, Manurewa.
Emergency services were alerted to the
car vs motorcycle crash at around 5:40pm.
The
motorcyclist is said to be status 1 and is being transported
to Middlemore Hospital.
The road is closed and
motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
