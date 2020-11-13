Police Arrest Two People And Seize $5m In Controlled Drugs

Wellington Police have today executed seven search warrants across the city after a two-month-long investigation into the import and distribution of controlled drugs.

Two people have been arrested, 20 suspected importations of Eutylone have been identified, and approximately 400 litres of Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) have been seized.

This has a combined street value of more than $5 million.

