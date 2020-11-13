Police Arrest Two People And Seize $5m In Controlled Drugs
Friday, 13 November 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police have today executed seven search
warrants across the city after a two-month-long
investigation into the import and distribution of controlled
drugs.
Two people have been arrested, 20 suspected
importations of Eutylone have been identified, and
approximately 400 litres of Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) have
been seized.
This has a combined street value of more
than $5
million.
