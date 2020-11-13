Information Sought Following Fatal Crash, Oropi

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Oropi last week.

One person died and another was critically injured in the collision between a silver Mazda Demio and a logging truck on SH36, between Mangatoi Road and the TECT Park, about 9am on Wednesday 4 November.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene while a passenger in the same vehicle was transported to Waikato Hospital.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Anyone who may have seen the Mazda in the lead up to the crash is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201104/3931.

While the vehicle was initially travelling toward Rotorua, it turned around and headed back toward Tauranga prior to the crash.

