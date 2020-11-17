Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rototuna Village Reaches Exciting New Phase

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A two-year co-design partnership between Hamilton City Council and the community has revealed an exciting vision for the Rototuna village.

The project is entering an exciting phase where this vision can now be seen in concepts being developed for the library, community hub, open spaces and play areas.

In 2018 Council set aside $19.6 million for the development of the Rototuna community village including:

  • a library
  • a community hub/meeting rooms
  • a village square
  • open recreation spaces
  • play spaces.

Since then, the community has participated in a wide range of opportunities to contribute ideas and concepts about how they would like to see the village develop.

“What people have consistently told us is they want Rototuna to be a vibrant village heart, where people can meet and play, and connect to the outdoors” said Natasha Ryan, Hamilton City Council’s Key Projects Programme Manager.

“With such a diverse range of ethnicities and age groups, the community also said they wanted a space to enhance identity and belonging, that connects the past with the present, and sets the stage for the future.”

The design teams for the library and community hub, and the outdoor and play spaces, have translated this feedback into concepts to test with the people of the north-east.

“The question now is: did we listen clearly enough, and have we captured what you wanted us to?” asks Ms Ryan.

Before the design teams develop these any further, they are checking back with the community to ensure the ideas are heading in the right direction.

The community is being asked to have a look at the concept designs and images for the library, community hub and outdoor spaces and let the Council know their views.

These design concepts can be viewed here.

Ms Ryan emphasised Council and design teams welcome all feedback – no matter how small or significant.

“While not every single thing people suggest may end up being included in the final designs (especially as the budget is fixed) any consistent feedback, themes or ideas will be given serious consideration.”

A summary of the feedback will also be made available after the submissions close.

In addition to the library, community hub, village square, recreation and play spaces, the Council is also committed to investigating opportunities for a potential privately-owned and operated pool that would provide for learn to swim and lane swimming activities for the community. Ms Ryan said the Council is still working on this opportunity with a third party and updates will be provided when we have news.

The Council aims to complete the Rototuna community facilities in 2022.

For more information visit Hamilton.govt.nz/rototunavillage

