Leading Animal Organisations Commit To Facilitate Rehoming Racing Greyhounds

Today marks a pivotal moment in the campaign to end greyhound racing in New Zealand as Dogwatch, HUHA, SAFE and SPCA announce a commitment to assisting the industry to rehome greyhounds.

Published today in The Post, the joint statement outlines our commitment to facilitate greyhound rehoming should a ban on racing be enacted.

SAFE Head of Investigations, Will Appelbe, says greyhound racing has long been under scrutiny for its inherent risks and harms to the dogs involved.

"Two reviews have stated that greyhound racing is inherently dangerous, leading to growing calls for its cessation".

SPCA Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale says SPCA would like all greyhounds to enjoy a brighter future as much loved family pets.

"The time for a decision on the future of the industry is now. We cannot continue with the repeated cycle of exposes and damning industry reviews. Greyhounds deserve better."

In 2021, the Ministers responsible for Racing and Animal Welfare issued an ultimatum to the industry, signalling that significant improvements must be made or else face closure. The greyhound racing industry remains on notice.

Public sentiment strongly aligns with the call for closure, with a recent independent poll commissioned by SPCA revealing that a staggering 74% of New Zealanders would vote in favour of banning greyhound racing.

HUHA Chief Executive Carolyn Press-McKenzie says "This initiative underscores the commitment of animal advocates to safeguard the well-being of these gentle creatures and provide them with the second chance they so rightfully deserve. "

Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust General Manager Bridget Paterson says "Our commitment signals a proactive approach to addressing greyhound welfare concerns and ensuring their transition into loving homes."

New Zealand must seize this opportunity to lead the way in championing the rights and dignity of greyhounds, setting a precedent for compassion and empathy that will resonate for generations to come.

