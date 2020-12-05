Serious Crash, SH2, Otoko - Eastern

Police are at the scene of a serious car vs motorcyclist crash on State Highway 2 (Matawai Road), Otoko.

Police were alerted to the crash between Waihuka Road and Hihiroroa Road North at around 11:18am.

The driver of the car is said to have moderate injuries.

An update on the status of the motorcyclist will be provided when able.

The road is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

