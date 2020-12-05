Serious Crash, SH2, Otoko - Eastern
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious car vs motorcyclist
crash on State Highway 2 (Matawai Road), Otoko.
Police
were alerted to the crash between Waihuka Road and Hihiroroa
Road North at around 11:18am.
The driver of the car is
said to have moderate injuries.
An update on the
status of the motorcyclist will be provided when
able.
The road is closed.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area or expect
delays.
