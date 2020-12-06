With Less Than $9,000 Left To Raise In 3 Days, New Zealand’s First Adoptable Dog Cafe Is Almost A Reality

Goal of $50,000 NZD, $41,825 raised

NZ’s first adoptable dog cafe will be based in the Red Zone of Ōtautahi, Christchurch

Final push for support to hit the minimum target required!

To celebrate the closing of the campaign, on Monday, 7th December, we warmly invite you to join us for "Moodshift" – a playful pop-up event series. The Barkery is hosting an event in conjunction with Moodshift (by Gapfiller); a series of pop up events to support wellbeing. Join us on Monday, at 12pm, Cashel Mall (nearest 124 Cashel Street).

For more information, contact Elisha Blogg, Gap Filler Project Developer elisha@gapfiller.org.nz, 021 049 8074 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/737134053564497/

Attention all dog owners! It’s the final stretch for The Barkery to secure the opening of NZ’s first Adoptable Dog Cafe, on a confirmed site in the Christchurch Red Zone. Since our PledgeMe Campaign launch on the 28th October, we have managed to raise over $41,000 from 276 pledgers - more than 83% of our target. With 3 days to go, we are determined to reach our $50,000 target so we can focus on bettering the lives of all canines (and their owners!) in Christchurch.

Support has been strong for the campaign with people excited for this innovative initiative to come to the Red Zone. Since The Barkery’s launch in 2019, Christchurch has shown huge support for our vision of an adoptable dog cafe, from high attendance at ‘Pup-Up’ events to support and resources from the pet business community. Along with providing a completely dog-friendly dining venue, we aim to improve rescue dog adoption rates across New Zealand and connect Kiwi families with their new best friend.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive response and reception to the campaign, with 3 days to go we are very very close! No matter the result we are committed to helping rescue dogs across New Zealand find their homes. Please consider pledging today so we can create a new hub for the Rescue Community” Barkery director Jack Penniket says. He recently received the annual Te Tohu Maimoa award from Companion Animals New Zealand in recognition of his work with The Barkery.

About The Barkery

The Barkery concept was formed in 2019 when co-founders Jack Penniket and Ally Mullord saw an opportunity to raise the rates of rescue dog adoption in Aotearoa, while adding an exciting new hospitality venue to Christchurch’s regrowth.

The Barkery will provide a full human and canine menu, along with opportunities for the public to learn about and interact with local dogs available for adoption. Our physical location will hero adoptable dogs wherever possible, whether through digital displays, opportunities to purchase shelter merchandise, or hosting adoptable dogs onsite. A percentage of all profits will be returned to our shelter partners.

We have been fortunate to have secured a location for The Barkery in Christchurch’s Red Zone through Life in Vacant Spaces (LiVS) and are excited to be part of bringing life back to the Red Zone. We look forward to a future where shelters and rescue organisations are the first choice for Kiwis wanting to welcome a new pet into their family.

The Venue and location

Christchurch has a few dog-friendly venues, but no venues dedicated to the dog-human experience. Our cafe will sit right in the Red Zone, with plenty of open space and indoor and outdoor seating. It’ll be completely dog-friendly, and while dog welfare considerations mean we won’t have adoptable dogs on site full time, our friends at Dogwatch and Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue say they’ll visit as often as they can! We’ll be showcasing current adoptable dogs with displays, digital signage, and plenty of info about the adoption process.

The Barkery is a space to foster connections not just between rescue dogs and potential homes, but dogs and people of all ages. We’ll offer a delicious human and canine menu, hireable spaces for trainers and for dog birthday parties, on and off-leash areas, and a full event calendar with everything from music and comedy to dog behaviour and training seminars. There’s also plenty for your dog to see and do while you enjoy a coffee or a glass of wine! Check out our concepts below for an idea of how The Barkery will come to life.

Looking long term

Our long term vision for the Barkery? We’d like to see adoption become the first choice for everyone who wants to bring a dog into their family. We hope that by operating a thriving, exciting, and rescue-focused hospitality venue we can continue to raise awareness, raise funds, and provide an awesome experience for Christchurch ‘dog people’ at the same time. Should there be a Barkery in every city across the globe? Probably, but we're starting here.

