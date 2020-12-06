Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

With Less Than $9,000 Left To Raise In 3 Days, New Zealand’s First Adoptable Dog Cafe Is Almost A Reality

Sunday, 6 December 2020, 6:14 am
Press Release: THE BARKERY PLEDGEME CAMPAIGN

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6717-the-barkery-otautahi-s-first-adoptable-dog-cafe:

  • Goal of $50,000 NZD, $41,825 raised
  • NZ’s first adoptable dog cafe will be based in the Red Zone of Ōtautahi, Christchurch
  • Final push for support to hit the minimum target required!

To celebrate the closing of the campaign, on Monday, 7th December, we warmly invite you to join us for "Moodshift" – a playful pop-up event series. The Barkery is hosting an event in conjunction with Moodshift (by Gapfiller); a series of pop up events to support wellbeing. Join us on Monday, at 12pm, Cashel Mall (nearest 124 Cashel Street).

For more information, contact Elisha Blogg, Gap Filler Project Developer elisha@gapfiller.org.nz, 021 049 8074 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/737134053564497/

Attention all dog owners! It’s the final stretch for The Barkery to secure the opening of NZ’s first Adoptable Dog Cafe, on a confirmed site in the Christchurch Red Zone. Since our PledgeMe Campaign launch on the 28th October, we have managed to raise over $41,000 from 276 pledgers - more than 83% of our target. With 3 days to go, we are determined to reach our $50,000 target so we can focus on bettering the lives of all canines (and their owners!) in Christchurch.

Support has been strong for the campaign with people excited for this innovative initiative to come to the Red Zone. Since The Barkery’s launch in 2019, Christchurch has shown huge support for our vision of an adoptable dog cafe, from high attendance at ‘Pup-Up’ events to support and resources from the pet business community. Along with providing a completely dog-friendly dining venue, we aim to improve rescue dog adoption rates across New Zealand and connect Kiwi families with their new best friend.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive response and reception to the campaign, with 3 days to go we are very very close! No matter the result we are committed to helping rescue dogs across New Zealand find their homes. Please consider pledging today so we can create a new hub for the Rescue Community” Barkery director Jack Penniket says. He recently received the annual Te Tohu Maimoa award from Companion Animals New Zealand in recognition of his work with The Barkery.

About The Barkery

The Barkery concept was formed in 2019 when co-founders Jack Penniket and Ally Mullord saw an opportunity to raise the rates of rescue dog adoption in Aotearoa, while adding an exciting new hospitality venue to Christchurch’s regrowth.

The Barkery will provide a full human and canine menu, along with opportunities for the public to learn about and interact with local dogs available for adoption. Our physical location will hero adoptable dogs wherever possible, whether through digital displays, opportunities to purchase shelter merchandise, or hosting adoptable dogs onsite. A percentage of all profits will be returned to our shelter partners.

We have been fortunate to have secured a location for The Barkery in Christchurch’s Red Zone through Life in Vacant Spaces (LiVS) and are excited to be part of bringing life back to the Red Zone. We look forward to a future where shelters and rescue organisations are the first choice for Kiwis wanting to welcome a new pet into their family.

The Venue and location

Christchurch has a few dog-friendly venues, but no venues dedicated to the dog-human experience. Our cafe will sit right in the Red Zone, with plenty of open space and indoor and outdoor seating. It’ll be completely dog-friendly, and while dog welfare considerations mean we won’t have adoptable dogs on site full time, our friends at Dogwatch and Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue say they’ll visit as often as they can! We’ll be showcasing current adoptable dogs with displays, digital signage, and plenty of info about the adoption process.

The Barkery is a space to foster connections not just between rescue dogs and potential homes, but dogs and people of all ages. We’ll offer a delicious human and canine menu, hireable spaces for trainers and for dog birthday parties, on and off-leash areas, and a full event calendar with everything from music and comedy to dog behaviour and training seminars. There’s also plenty for your dog to see and do while you enjoy a coffee or a glass of wine! Check out our concepts below for an idea of how The Barkery will come to life.

Looking long term

Our long term vision for the Barkery? We’d like to see adoption become the first choice for everyone who wants to bring a dog into their family. We hope that by operating a thriving, exciting, and rescue-focused hospitality venue we can continue to raise awareness, raise funds, and provide an awesome experience for Christchurch ‘dog people’ at the same time. Should there be a Barkery in every city across the globe? Probably, but we're starting here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from THE BARKERY PLEDGEME CAMPAIGN on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 