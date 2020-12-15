Canterbury Moving To Restricted Season

All of Canterbury is moving to a restricted fire season effective from midnight Wednesday 16 December.

This means a permit may be required to light a fire outside. If you have a permit, you will need to follow the permit’s conditions.

Region Manager Paul Henderson asks people to follow the fire season and be safe with fire.

"There are a few 30 degree days forecast for Canterbury later this week. This heat, combined with the dry and windy conditions, increase the fire danger and risk of a wildfire."

"There have already been three significant fires across Canterbury this fire season - Lake Pukaki, Lake Ōhau and last weekend’s fire in Hillsborough on the Port Hills," says Paul Henderson.

"People need to take the fire risk seriously."

"Please don’t let off fireworks in Canterbury over summer - It’s too risky with the heat and extreme dryness in the area."

"Make sure you undertake spark generating activities, like mowing or grinding, during the cooler parts of the day (early morning or in the evening)."

"In these conditions a firework, or spark from machinery, could easily start a wildfire which would get quickly out of control."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if you need a permit and for tips on how to reduce the risk of fire.

