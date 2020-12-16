Name Release - Nelson Pedestrian Death
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died
after being struck by a car at the intersection of Trafalgar
Street and Bridge Street in Nelson on 3 December.
She
was Joan Todd, 85, of Nelson.
Our sympathies are with
her family and loved ones at this time.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the collision are
ongoing.
