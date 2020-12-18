Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A New Community Centre For West Auckland

Friday, 18 December 2020, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Titirangi Baptist Church

The Crossing/Te Whakawhitia, 30-44 Kaurilands Road, the redeveloped site of Titirangi Baptist Church on Kaurilands Road is FINALLY ready for the whole community use. COVID delays prevented the Grand Opening from being held this year but it is now ready to be used. It is a community centre at the heart of the community with a heart for the community.

On Friday Dec 18th a group from the Baptist Church, who still own and run the site, met at 7am with Maori Kaumatua and Kuia to formally open the building.

As the building was opened the history of the site was told, starting in 1952 with Sunday school programmes for children in the local area to todays busy site with programmes through the week for children and carers, plus the large children’s ministry on Sunday mornings during worship services for the church.

24 years ago Titirangi Baptist Church became too big a congregation for their buildings and over time the site grew tired and a bit dilapidated.

In the last few years Titirangi Baptist Church congregation have given $2.3million, adding to grants of $80k from Foundation North and $120k from The Baptist Tabernacle Trust, in order to establish The Crossing - a community centre with rooms for hire and use by the wider community.

The Crossing can accommodate groups up to 300 on site and it’s ideally suited for everything from business meetings to family parties, weddings and funerals. It is a smoke, alcohol and drug free site.

2021 will see a Grand Opening weekend happening March 12-14. Titirangi Baptist will hold Christmas Services on Christmas Eve at 7pm and Christmas Day at 10am. Sundays through the summer will see short services at 10am followed by DIY Sundaes for all. Everyone is welcome at these services.

Enquiries about use of the crossing should be directed to operations@tbc.org.nz or call Titirangi Baptist Church office 098177930

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Titirangi Baptist Church on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 