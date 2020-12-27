Appeal For Information After Pedestrian Struck By Car In Blenheim

Blenheim Police are seeking information after a pedestrian was struck by a car late on Christmas Day.

The pedestrian was struck by the car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road at around 11.45pm on 25 December.

The car did not stop.

The pedestrian, a 17-year-old male, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police are particularly interested in identifying the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback seen in the area at the time.

If you have any information which could assist Police with our enquiries, please contact 105 and quote file number 201226/9309.

© Scoop Media

