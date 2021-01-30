Arrest Made In Relation To Amberley Fire
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 7:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested and charged a 63-year-old man in
relation to the arson on Racecourse Road, Amberley this
afternoon.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch
District Court tomorrow charged with arson.
Police are
not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident however
enquiries are continuing.
Police would like to
reassure the public we do not believe other areas are at
risk, however if you do see any suspicious behaviour contact
Police immediately on
11
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News
For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>