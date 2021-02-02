Update On Crash In Moerewa

Police spokesperson:

Police can confirm that two people have died following a crash on State Highway 1 in Moerewa yesterday evening (1 February 2021).

The crash, which occurred at around 9.45pm, involved three vehicles.

Two occupants of the same vehicle have tragically passed away at the scene.

Three others were moderately injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police will not be in a position to release the names of the deceased until all next-of-kin have been informed.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them and their Whānau at this extremely difficult time.

© Scoop Media

