Serious Crash, Russley Road, Christchurch - Canterbury
Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 7:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Russley Road (State Highway One) Christchurch.
Police
were alerted to a car that rolled between Ryans Road and
Bentley Street at around 6:40am.
Injuries are unknown
at this stage and an update will be provided when
able.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to
expect delays.
We thank motorists in advance for their
patience.
