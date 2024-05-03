Grassland Reduction Results In Declining Stock Numbers – Stats NZ

The national sheep flock is continuing to decline with the number of total sheep falling by 3 percent (773,000) to 24.4 million for the year ended June 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the same period, total beef cattle numbers fell by 4 percent (167,000) to 3.7 million and dairy cattle by 1 percent (45,000) to 5.9 million.

“The number of livestock has been dropping and this is linked to a long-term drop in the total area of grassland,” environmental and agricultural statistics senior manager Stuart Jones said.

