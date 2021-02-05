Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work To Start On Oriental Bay Band Rotunda Redevelopment

Friday, 5 February 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Preliminary works for the renovation of the Band Rotunda building in Oriental Bay will begin next week.

The Band Rotunda, a Wellington waterfront landmark since its original construction in 1938, has been closed since 2012 as it requires extensive strengthening and restoration work.

The Council chose Cheops Holdings as the preferred developer of the building in 2019, however work on the development has been slower than expected due to the impacts of COVID-19.

As a listed heritage building, the renovations will require resource consent to be granted by Wellington City Council. The building’s heritage features will be an important part of the final design.

Terms and conditions of the redevelopment have now been agreed. Cheops sister company McKee Fehl Constructors will undertake the development. The building will undergo extensive seismic strengthening and a new fit-out for a hospitality operator. The project is expected to be complete late 2021.

Mayor Andy Foster says the Band Rotunda is such an iconic Wellington building right in the heart of our waterfront promenade.

“For so many years it has been a place where families and friends have recorded their place in history, so I am delighted to have construction underway.

“It is obviously a complex project with its feet literally in the sea, but in Maurice Clark and his companies we have a partner with an outstanding track record in strengthening and restoring challenging and significant heritage icons.

“I am sure all Wellingtonians will look forward to seeing the Rotunda reopen as a sought-after hospitality destination.”

Cheops Holdings Managing Director Maurice Clark hopes to attract a premier hospitality operator to the iconic site, saying: “we will be approaching the international and local hospitality market in the coming months to find a long-term tenant for this special Wellington landmark.”

Clark, who was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to heritage preservation and the construction industry, specialises in restoring and rejuvenating historic, underutilised buildings across Wellington for commercial, residential and hospitality uses.

His company has an impressive award-winning redevelopment portfolio, which includes the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s head office at Stout Street, the Public Trust Building, and Press Hall precinct.

Council Heritage and Buildings Resilience Portfolio Lead Councillor Iona Pannett says the partnership with Cheops Holdings is a continuation of the Council’s work to ensure that the city is ready for earthquakes.

“The deal means the Council is able to keep the Band Rotunda without the huge cost of upgrading it.

“The Council’s heritage team has worked with Cheops on a design that retains the building’s heritage significance and an important sea wall yet will deliver a superb, revitalised waterfront venue.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 