Single Vehicle Crash On SH2, South Wairarapa - Wellington
Friday, 5 February 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 at Ahikouka in South Wairarapa is blocked
due to a crash.
The single vehicle crash occurred
about 4.10pm.
One person has sustained moderate
injuries and a helicopter is responding.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more